Ticket Prices At Disneyland Go Up
January 8, 2019
Disneyland and California Adventure ticket prices have gone up by as much as 25%.
The park uses demand-based pricing (similar to plane travel or Uber peak) with the new base prices of Value dates from $104.00, Regular dates from $129.00, and Peak dates from $149.00.
The annual passes are also increasing:
Annual Passes:
Select: from $369 to $399
Deluxe: from $729 to $799
Signature: from $999 to $1149
Signature Plus: from $1149 to $1399
Premiere: from $1579 to $1949
All of the increases come ahead of the 2019 opening of Star Wars: The Galaxy's Edge and other new Disney and Marvel additions to the parks.
Here's a sneak peek at the Millenium Falcon in the new park.