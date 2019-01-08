Ticket Prices At Disneyland Go Up

Disneyland and California Adventure ticket prices have gone up by as much as 25%.

The park uses demand-based pricing (similar to plane travel or Uber peak) with the new base prices of Value dates from $104.00, Regular dates from $129.00, and Peak dates from $149.00.

The annual passes are also increasing:

Annual Passes:

Select: from $369 to $399

Deluxe: from $729 to $799

Signature: from $999 to $1149

Signature Plus: from $1149 to $1399

Premiere: from $1579 to $1949

All of the increases come ahead of the 2019 opening of Star Wars: The Galaxy's Edge and other new Disney and Marvel additions to the parks.

Here's a sneak peek at the Millenium Falcon in the new park.