Movie Review: "The Rhythm Section" is Terribly without Music or Rhythm

January 30, 2020
Sarah And Vinnie
The Rhythm Section is a 2020 Thriller/Mystery movie that follows Stephanie Patrick as she veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn't an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible.

Despite the film title, this movie does not include an actual rhythm section, which was a huge disappointment for our reviewer.

Corey Rosen gives The Rhythm Section: 2 Bagels, smeared with sadness.

