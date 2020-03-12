Movie Review: 'The Hunt' Takes On Modern Politics

'The Hunt' opens with twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are -- or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers.

'The Hunt' stars Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Swank ; Directed by Craig Zobel.

Corey Rosen's Review: 4 Bagels!