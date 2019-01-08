'Surviving R. Kelly' Leads To a Criminal Investigation

January 8, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer R. Kelly performs onstage at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

A criminal investigation has opened up against R&B singer R. Kelly as a direct result from the Lifetime docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly,' TMZ reports.

Sources close to the investigation tell TMZ the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is looking into allegations made against the "Bump & Grind" singer. Including Joycelyn Savage's family, who they say is fully cooperating.

Investigators have also contacted Asante McGee, who TMZ says was one of the women who allegedly escaped the 52-year-old singer's home.

Since the series 'Surviving R. Kelly' aired, investigators received a ton of calls regarding the matter.

The District Attorney's office is not commenting.

Tags: 
R. Kelly
Criminally Investigation
Lifetime
Surviving R. Kelly
TMZ
Fulton County
District Attorney
Investigation
Asante McGee
Joycelyn Savage