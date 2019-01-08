'Surviving R. Kelly' Leads To a Criminal Investigation

A criminal investigation has opened up against R&B singer R. Kelly as a direct result from the Lifetime docuseries 'Surviving R. Kelly,' TMZ reports.

Sources close to the investigation tell TMZ the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is looking into allegations made against the "Bump & Grind" singer. Including Joycelyn Savage's family, who they say is fully cooperating.

Investigators have also contacted Asante McGee, who TMZ says was one of the women who allegedly escaped the 52-year-old singer's home.

Since the series 'Surviving R. Kelly' aired, investigators received a ton of calls regarding the matter.

The District Attorney's office is not commenting.