Survey Says Few People Dislike Potatoes In Any Form

Monday marks National Potato Day where a recent survey finds only 2 percent of people in the United State does not like the little brown spud.

The international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov posed the question "Which, if any, of the following ways to eat potatoes, is your favorite?" The results found only 2 percent don't like potatoes at all.

The rest of the survey found 6 percent liked potatoes in hash brown form, 9 percent loved them roasted, while 18 percent of people loved mashed potatoes and baked potatoes the same way.

Overall, Americans loved their potatoes as French fries at a whopping 26 percent.

Amazingly, most people like hash browns over potato salad and way over chips.

See the rest of the results at yougov.com.

