'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard's Band Calpurnia Appearing At Amoeba San Francisco

This Sunday, August 26th at 10:30 AM, Calpurnia will be doing a signing at Amoeba San Francisco in support of their debut EP.

The band is fronted by 'Stranger Things' and 'It' star Finn Wolfhard.

In order to participate in the appearance:

Fans must purchase SCOUT (vinyl or CD EP) in-store only at Amoeba SF on 8/26 to attend the signing. No online/phone orders for this special event.

One EP per person, no multiples.

Only signing EPs purchased at Amoeba. No additional/outside items allowed.

No photos.

Space is limited.

You can also catch the band live at the Fillmore on Saturday night. Tickets are $32 at Ticketmaster.com.