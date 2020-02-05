Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind Visits Sarah and Vinnie before shows at Fox Theater in Oakland. As a friend of the show, it's always a reunion whenever he comes in studio. We learn that he's "almost vegan"--but overall healthy. Stephan will be scoring a documentary based on the cult classic song, "Motorcycle Drive By". According to the Third Eye Blind star, scoring is an easy feat for him to accomplish, which of course comes from years of practice, songwriting, and performing around the world.

Third Eye Blind, along with lead singer Stephan Jenkins, will bring their tour to the Fox Theater in Oakland on March 13th, 2020.