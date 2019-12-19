Movie Review: "The Rise of Skywalker" and "Cats" Conclude the Decade!

Cats is a 2019 musical fantasy film based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The film is directed by Tom Hooper—A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The film features an ensemble cast, including James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and introduces ballerina Francesca Hayward in her first feature-length film role.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (also known as Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) is a 2019 American epic space-opera film produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams. It is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and the final episode of the nine-part "Skywalker saga". The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.