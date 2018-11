SHARE YOUR TOYS this holiday season!

Alice is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots at Alice in Winterland, December 6 at the Masonic in San Francisco.

If you are lucky enough to have a ticket to SOLD OUT Alice in Winterland, please SHARE YOUR TOYS and bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots and help us bring some holiday cheer to Bay Area families in need.