Service Dog of Late President George H.W. Bush Honors Him at Flag-Draped Casket

(RADIO.COM) — Sully, President George H.W. Bush’s service dog honored his former owner in front of his flag-draped casket in a photo shared by his post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath.

The 41st President will be taken by Air Force One from Houston to Washington D.C. for a viewing and then will be buried alongside his late wife Barbara Bush. His wife of 73 years died in August.

Bush passed away at 94-years-old, he is survived by his 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.