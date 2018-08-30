Pick Of The Litter follows five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.

The pups are adopted by trained "foster families" and taught everything they need to know for a hopeful job in the future. Unfortunately, not all dogs are destined to be support animals.

Despite the ups and downs, Guide Dogs For The Blind works to make it an enjoyable proccess for all.

Pick Of The Litter is written and directed by Dana Nachman and Don Hardy, with a brief voiceover cameo by Scott Budman.