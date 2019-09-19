Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 9.19.2019­­

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

Scott Capurro joins the Secret Show, comedy standards, and bad advice: how long you make him wait before you let him in!

