Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 8.14.2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

Hypotheticals about Steve Perry , Doing Acid, shower sex, and another sexless relationship (the joys of marriage)!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 8.14.2018

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!