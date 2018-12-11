Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 12.11.2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

The last time anybody had things in places, responses to the bad advice regarding the girl who does not want the new girlfriend around, the joys of home ownership, and how long to wait before you give it up for the first time with a new partner!

Secret Show 12.11.2018

