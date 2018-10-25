Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 10.25.2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

The love we have for church, and bad advice: being ready to have kids, and accommodating your sensitive husband!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 10.25.2018

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!