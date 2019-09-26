Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 9.26.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Amazon is rolling out new celebrity voices for Alexa, starting with Samuel L. Jackson later this year. And yes, you can choose between clean and explicit versions. They're also using new technology to give the voices more natural-sounding speech patterns.

Have you heard about the guy in Iowa who held up a sign on ESPN asking for beer money that turned into him raising $1 million for charity? Well... a newspaper looked through his Twitter history, and it turns out he posted two racist tweets back in 2012 when he was 16. He apologized.

7-8am – SNL is back! Woody Harrelson hosts and Billie Eilish is the musical guest. Charlie Sheen was close to doing this season's "Dancing with The Stars", but passed because he's a bad dancer. Supposedly, ABC tried to sweeten the pot by offering to develop a show for him, but he still declined. Snoop Dogg has something to say about Martha Stewart.

Cooler temps today and North Bay gets their electricity back. The NFL is back tonight. An Air Force Special Ops sergeant named Ken O'Brien flew in from Japan last week to get an award for heroism after saving several lives in the past year. Then during his flight, a baby stopped breathing. So he stepped in... resuscitated the kid and saved another life. A fire department in Illinois had to rescue a guy floating on a log down the Mississippi River on Monday and he told them he was moving from Illinois to Kentucky when he decided to travel there via log.

8-9am - If you love your Alexa, but wish she had a deeper voice and dropped more F-bombs, you're in for a treat later this year... when Samuel L. Jackson will be added as an alternative voice.

RV sales are up, due to homelessness. The average American has visited FOUR other countries, according to a new study. But 29% of Americans have never visited any other country. An ice cream shop in Iowa has created a Busch Light-flavored soft serve ice cream. They did it in honor of the kid who held up the beer money sign on ESPN and wound up raising more than $1 million for charity... and the proceeds from this ice cream will also go toward charity.

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts. Hooman and Corey review Abominable and Judy.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

