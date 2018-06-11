Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 6.11.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The world’s reaction to the death of Anthony Bourdain, Bill Murray’s food truck, the Warriors win the finals, London Breed moves ahead in the race to become mayor, and the difficulties of being vegan!

7-8am – Kat Von D Comes Out as Anti-Vaccine, Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dead at 68, the US President is meeting with Kim Jong Un, LeBron claims to have broke his hand before the finals, and how a guy wins the lottery!

8-9am – Robert De Niro drops an F-bomb at the Tony Awards, The Shawshank Redemption tree is being torn apart as souvenirs for fans, the five best things that can people can add to their dating profiles, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

