Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 6.08.2018

6-7am – CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61, Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem calls into share his thoughts on the Bourdain’s death, Sons of Anarchy actor Alan O'Neill dies at 47, Kate Upton scores top spot of Maxim Hot 100 list for 2018, the ten dirtiest beaches in California, and the biggest sources of stress for weddings!

7-8am – The loss of Anthony Bourdain, Kanye West changes lyrics right before release, Kim Kardashian talks about meeting with our President, the ridiculousness of Bay Area real estate, and some people’s version of a “financial plan”!

8-9am – It’s national best friends day, and digging into everybody’s list of best friends!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

