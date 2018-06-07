Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 6.07.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Sarah’s review of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, Tommy Lee Jones’ fiancé talks about the “sex tape” they’ve already made, ‘1 In 30 Million’ orange lobster discovered at supermarket, and a new term: “FOBO”!

7-8am – Forbes’ list of the highest paid athletes, Samantha Bee apologizes about the C-word controversy, the most popular sport is back on, the average person’s favorite ice-cream, and a man steals a car in front of cops!

8-9am – Prince’s Estate announces new, unreleased album ‘Piano & a Microphone 1983’, ore information on Kate Spade, Lenny Dykstra threatened to blow his Uber driver's head off, said he was kidnapped, selfless San Diego lunch lady gets new car from students, and woman with spider phobia ordered KFC hoping delivery driver would take care of spider for her!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and IT’S FINALLY THURSDAY: ‘Ocean’s 8’!

