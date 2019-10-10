Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 10.10.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am - Ronan Farrow's new book claims that the reason Matt Lauer was fired from the "Today" show two years ago, was because he was accused of rape. Lauer issued a statement admitting to an affair with the accuser but said it was all consensual. "Riverdale" officially wrote off Luke Perry's character on Wednesday night's season premiere. (SPOILER ALERT!!) >>> He got hit by a passing car after stopping to help a woman with car trouble. The woman was played by Shannen Doherty.

PG&E nonsense. Thursday Night NFL game tonight. Google just released a bunch of data on the Halloween costumes people have been searching for the most this year. The top five are: "IT" . . . a witch . . . Spider-Man . . . a dinosaur . . . and Disney's "Descendants".

7-8am - Kevin Hart returns to work after a horrific car accident. Boxer Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in a Dallas car crash. Sesame Street takes on addiction. Dennis Rodman wants to step in again to make peace.

Cocaine anyone? Pats play tonight. Outages are all around us. One in four people have had a sexual fantasy about a cartoon character, according to a new survey and one in six have fantasized about getting-it-on with an alien. Are you inviting a burglar? Fast Facts…

8-9am - A new study says that listening to full albums can have positive mental benefits. About 83 percent of people said listening to albums helps them relax while 76 percent said listening to albums can make them feel better when they're feeling down. New music from Green Day. New music coming from The Cure. For the second time in four years, the green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore for during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged episode is going up for auction. In Portland, singer Lana Del Rey paused her recent concert because she lost her vape pen and apparently she just couldn't continue without it.

Two women in New Jersey were busted last week for cheating during a church bingo game. They were caught taping numbers to their cards to try to win the prize, which was under $200. They were arrested for improper behavior. A design company in New York made a special line of Nikes called "Jesus Shoes" and injected actual holy water from the Jordan River into the air bubble above the soles. They went on sale on Tuesday morning for $3,000 a pair. They sold out immediately.

9-10am - We read your texts and Hooman with Corey Rosen review the Ang Lee-directed film "Gemini Man" starring Will Smith.

