Movie Review: 'Godzilla' and 'Rocketman' Takeover Our Lives!

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

The film stars Taron Egerton as Elton John.

Monster movies are back with Godzilla: King of the Monsters! The movie picks up as members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga.