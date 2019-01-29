Sarah and Vinnie Try The Latest Luxury Harness Trend

Luxury harnesses all all the rage in Hollywood, and now they're the thing on the Alice Morning Show! After photos of Michael B Jordan surfaced, wearing a colorful highend harness, Sarah decided to make her very own Slappy Stuff creation.

Watch as Uzette claims the harness for herself and Vinnie tries it on in full dress. Beware, it gets a little kinky.

The harnesses are said to have begun in gay culture, but have found their way to the main stream. We love it!

What's your impression on high fashion harnesses? Should guys wear them over their jacket or under?

