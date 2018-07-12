Sarah And Vinnie’s Live Full Show Podcast: 7.12.2018

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.12.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Live Full Show Podcast From the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn:

6-7am – We're broadcasting live from Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa, Cardi B had her baby, London Breed swears in at City Hall, and the XO festival cancelled!

7-8am – The highest earning women in the world according to Forbes, Stormy Daniels arrested for breaking the rules at the strip club, the guy who almost killed George Clooney blaims the sun, Warner Bros. plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign, and America's top ten guilty pleasures!

8-9am –Tom Petty's first single release after his death, the man with the longest fingernails cut his nails, the most beautiful vegan, Thai boys healthy, cave rescuers head home, and a new cure for carsickness!

