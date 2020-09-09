Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.9.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – David and Victoria Beckham are accused of being super spreaders of Covid-19 in England, Jillian Michales says she got covid by letting her guard down, only 1% of the NFL has tested positive for corona which is good news for the season to start, Joe Exotic is asking Trump to let him out of prison due to sexual assault, and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially ending!

6am Alice News Network – California is still very much on fire with 2.3 million acres have already burned, one fire was set by a device from a gender reveal party, Facebook is going to start paying people to deactivate their account leading up to the election for research, and a women in Australia is starting a service where she tells men the truth about their package!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A little recap of Big Brother, the movie Tenet was released in theaters over the weekend and the box office numbers are out, actor Jason Momoa was hanging out in the Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, the Oscars are making diversity requirement in order for a movie to be nominated for best picture, Sacha Baron Cohen was caught dressed as Borat a few months ago which now is confirmed that a new movie is coming out, and Prince Harry and Megan Markle have a deal with Netflix!

7am Alice News Network - An update on what counties are opening up more business, Sturgis motorcycle rally spread coronavirus, a zoo in Washington is sending personalized videos to kids with the animals of your choice, scientist say that the ‘Happy Birthday’ song is a spitter, IKEA is coming to San Francisco, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A list of songs of the summer, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder gets Instagram to teach fans how to vote by mail, David Grohl has admitted to defeat to the drum battle with a ten year old girl, Travis Scott has his own McDonalds meal with its own merch line!

8am Alice News Network – The NFL starts tomorrow, what makes the worse summer, the corona vaccine is on pause due to someone getting sick, and a women goes into a sex shop and ends up using a toy in the store!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

