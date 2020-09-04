Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.4.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Robert Pattison has covid-19 which halts production on the Batman movie, Ken Jennings has a new role for Jeopardy, Mulan is out today if you pay for it on Disney plus, and the new album for the movie is out!

6am Alice News Network – The House will vote for Federal Regulation on weed, an update on salon gate, next week the NFL is back, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Baby Yoda is coming back in the new season of ‘The Mandalorian’, Jackie Chan is forced to let his Beijing apartments go up for auction due to an owner dispute, and Oakland A’s player is positive for corona!

7am Alice News Network - Firefighters are still fighting the fires from the lighting a couple of weeks ago, a private investigator provides a service for dying people where he shows up to people’s funerals and to expose the dead person’s secrets, and Labor day is the third most popular day of the year to heat up the grill!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Some new albums are out and Vinnie is getting some visitors in the office!

8am Alice News Network – A hotel in the U.K. lets visitors stay a night in the horses stables and they can pick the horse too, a whiskey themed hotel is opening up in L.A., a seven foot man in the US has a slim chance to make it into the NBA, and a couple in Pennsylvania with one son adopted four siblings and then a week later they found out they were pregnant with quadruplets!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

