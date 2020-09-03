Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.3.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie gives an update on what’s going on in his life, the Big Brother Recap, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for covid-19, Hall of Fame Pitcher and Met legend died at the age of 75, only a small group of people knew about Chadwick Boseman cancer, and the Bond trailer is out!

6am Alice News Network – A heatwave is coming for this weekend, the Burger King of the future is going to be a drive up one, a list of gadgets that you shouldn't buy, and technology has ruined camping!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The cast of Dancing with the Stars has officially been announced, Tom Bergeron pokes fun at losing his job with the Dancing Stars, and the Game of Thrones producers are taking over a new project!

7am Alice News Network - Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ from the hair salon where she got her hair done, medical authorities are saying not to send college kids home and to isolate themselves at school, a women found a note on her car from her neighborhood that her boyfriend was cheating her, when having sex Canada’s doctors are saying to wear a mask and do not kiss new people, and Dairy Queen released a line of candles that smell like their blizzards!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Miley Cyrus says divorcing Liam Hemsworth was hard doing in the public eye, Billy Joel never sells the front row seats at his concert so he can give them away to fans who have the worst seats, Public Enemy has a new album coming out, Master P is coming out with a new food brand to replace Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima, and Tekashi 6ix9ine likes having the attention from the gang affiliation and the biggest crime he did when he filmed a 13 year old doing sexual acts!

8am Alice News Network – Oakland, California has the worst traffic in America, McDonald’s issued a statement that their food does decompose after a woman reveals she had their food in her closet for 24 years and it didn’t mold, and Reese’s is coming out with a new product!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

