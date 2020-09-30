Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.30.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A quick recap of the presidential debate from last night, Youtuber Coyote Peterson lets a variety of bugs bite him while giving facts about it but he is worth millions, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan are going to be in a movie together!

6am Alice News Network – People on TikTok who have had covid are doing challenges about the worst food to eat since they lost their taste buds, bdsm is getting more popular during the pandemic, and a 24 year old man in Belgium comes up with a plan to get his girlfriend out of jail by hijacking a helicopter!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The NFL has gotten its first team outbreak since starting the season, the Broncos add the South Park cartoon to their cardboard cutout audience, Patrick Mahomes is expecting his first child with his fiancée, the NBA is donating thousands of items left behind in Orlando to the city, and a prequel of ‘The Lion King Live Action’ is in the works!

7am Alice News Network - An update on the fires on Napa and Sonoma County, a guy in South Dakota who is dying from cancer wanted to repaint his house in his wife’s favorite color so the neighbors chipped in which made them finish it in day, and a survey asks people what counts for you to be in a relationship!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Helen Reddy the feminist singer of ‘I am Woman’ has passed away at the age of 78, Mac Davis country singer and singer also passed away at the age of 78, the lineup for performers of the Billboard Music Awards is out, and Sam Smith is doing a live performance from the Abbey Road studios!

8am Alice News Network – A study says that time travel can be possible, the trial of Elizabeth Holmes trial on Theranos has been pushed back due to the coronavirus, two men confronted a man in Florida which they stole his backpack and fake leg, a guy broke quarantine in New Zealand was caught trying to escape his hotel room, and a poll looks at the top mistakes people make while eating Italian food!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

