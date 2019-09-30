Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.30.2019­

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Weed, Bruce Bochy is retired, the new thing is to ask for permission before you vandalize property, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal, Kurt Cobain’s house is up for sale, Andie MacDowell Says Daughter Margaret Qualley 'Has a Beautiful Relationship' with Pete Davidson, it’s already snowing, and how many of us wish smartphones were never invented!

8-9am - The top selling albums, how the movies did in the box office, critics call for John Wayne Airport to be renamed after 1971 Playboy interview resurfaces, and California governor signs plan to let N.C.A.A. athletes be paid, man saves a guy pinned under a car, and people who sleep with their dogs sleep better!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

