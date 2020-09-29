Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A round up of celebrities that have babies during the coronavirus pandemic, and Sarah has been watching an HBO show ‘Lovecraft County’!

6am Alice News Network – It’s National Coffee day, a couple in Italy met each other in March by talking to each other from their own balconies are now engaged, new guidelines for the upcoming holiday season, a guy who threw to large parties during shelter in place is going to jail for it, and the best Halloween decoration of the year!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dave Chappelle cancels his comedy shows in Ohio due to possible coronavirus exposure, Carol Baskin is sent home from Dancing with the Stars, Elon Musk says him and his family will not get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, Pierce Brosnan is selling his very expensive Malibu home, and Prince Harry and Megan Markle are doing a reality show on Netflix!

7am Alice News Network - Most parents think they can at least pass the 6th grade, a man in France lost his job as a kindergarten teacher due to be covered in tattoos, and a survey that asks people how many times they fake it during sex!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah tries to figure out the meaning of BTS, Pink Floyd is embarrassed about how rich they are, there is going to be a vinyl record out with every theme song of the James Bond franchise, someone took scenes from Disney movies to recreate the song WAP while Cardi B is making merch off her song, and 21 Savage is finally releasing his new album with a trailer of Morgan Freeman narrating it!

8am Alice News Network – A survey asks people if it is okay to talk politics at work, some fast facts, people cannot identify the back of their hands in a line up, and a man fell off a cliff in Oregon and died just by trying to take a photo!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

