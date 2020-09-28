Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.28.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bryn is trying to figure out how to handle his family bubbles, someone tried to kidnap Joe Montana’s grandchild, The Real HouseWives of Beverly Hills might have Caitlyn Jenner join or her best friend Sophia Hutchins, and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas live together in his dad pad!

6am Alice News Network – A sports update on weekend football, the fire that is currently happening in Santa Rosa, a town in Texas is warning its residents not to drink the water because it is causing brain eating bacteria, and the invention on how to save your burrito so you can get every bite!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Keith Hufnagel skateboarding icon of San Francisco and street wear founder has passed away at the age of 46 due to brain cancer, James Cameron says Avatar 2 will come out in December 2022 while Avatar 3 is 95% finished, Borat 2 has come out with their official title for the movie, Steven Spielberg is out of the Indiana Jones 5 movie to plot issues, and Samuel L. Jackson to play Nick Fury in the new Marvel Disney Plus series!

7am Alice News Network - An update on Evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma, Grubhub has a list of the fall food trends, dentist are finding an epidemic of cracked teeth lately, and a company makes pop culture sexy Halloween costumes!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vin Diesel drops a new single called ‘Feel Like I Do’, BTS the Korean Boy Band have become millionaires while their producers become billionaires buy letting people buying stock of their music, Alice Cooper is selling his own chocolate milk and hot sauce brand, and Bill Murray has responded to the Doobie Brothers letter for him not to use their music!

8am Alice News Network – Two drunk women in Ohio were reported to be fighting in the front yard naked, Kraft is coming out with pumpkin spice mac and cheese is coming to the US, and a list of the most boring chores!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

