Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.28.2018
September 28, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Owen Wilson gets a paternity test, the new ‘House of Cards’ trailer is out, Brett Kavanaugh faces Senate committee vote, why a kid calls 911, and the relationship between cats and rats!
7-8am – Gwyneth Paltrow set to marry Brad Falchuk this weekend, and Tsunami hits Indonesia's Palu after strong earthquake!
8-9am – Things you shouldn’t carry with you when you go out, and two strangers walk into a bar, one offers her kidney, and things people sugarcoat!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
