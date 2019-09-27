Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.27.2019

September 27, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Gwyneth Paltrow says she's not that 'passionate' about acting anymore, Smash Mouth wedding on pause, Smash Mouth singer's fiance seeks restraining order against him, and the Iowa beer fund kid gets called out as a racist and homophobic!

7-8am Seinfeld  the okay sign is now offensive, Netflix to pay Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David more than $100M each in new 'Seinfeld' streaming deal, football is on, and Facebook/Instagram plans to get rid of likes!

8-9am  -  Most of us don’t care if we go grey, man falls off bike

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

