Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.27.2018

6-7am – Childish Gambino reschedules Bay Area shows, OJ Simpson’s thoughts on Bill Cosby’s jail sentence, Kevin Hart demonstrates how to properly sack a quarterback, Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to testify on sex assault allegations, and a group of kids rob a marijuana dispensary!

7-8am – The Treasure Island music festival, Metallica rocks out hard in San Francisco, and signs that you are addicted to TV!

8-9am – ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Survivor’ recapped, Childish Gambino reschedules shows, a quick update on the Brett Kavanaugh trial, how beer contributes to risk of prostate cancer, and the most overpriced things in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Rudy review: ‘Colette’ and ‘Night School’!

