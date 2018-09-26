Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.26.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The seven year old girl who can SANG, Bill Cosby’s publicist claims the trial was one of the most racist and sexist trials in history, and why a teacher was fired!

7-8am – More on Cosby, Childish Gambino cancels a few more show due to leg injury, Chris Hemsworth building ‘concrete palace’ on the hills overlooking Australia’s Byron Bay, Ryan Reynolds is making his own alcohol company, Will Smith jumps out of a helicopter, the first person to show their belly button on television, the crack in the Salesforce Transit Terminal, and Dunkin Donuts is changing their name!

8-9am – The highest paid actors of today, how much ten bucks was worth the year you were born, M&M’s to release new hazelnut spread flavor, childhood cancer survivors marry twenty five years after meeting as hospital patients, and pimple popping… a story unfinished!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

