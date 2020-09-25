Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.25.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Big Brother recap, RGB is still making history by being the first Jewish women to lay in repose in Congress, Bill Murray has been using a song from the Doobie Brothers for hid golf shirts but without the permission from the Doobie Brothers, and Amazon is launching a video game system called Luna so you can play video games without a console!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie reschedule his dentist appointment, some fast facts, and what makes the most perfect Friday night!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Amazon and Netflix have shows that are premieres today, Amber Ruffin is getting her own show on Peacock, Josh Gad is narrating the behind the scenes of the Animal Kingdom in Disney World, the recent winner of America’s Got Talent doesn’t really get the cash prize of a $1 million, and a professional prop guy explains his job on Tik Tok!

7am Alice News Network - There is an app for people that are looking for threesomes based on their zodiac signs, and the world record that each state has bragging rights too!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s National Lobster Day, Sarah is having tech issues again, and Machine Gun Kelly says Megan Fox is his first love!

8am Alice News Network – A quick sports recap, a study found that getting a flu shot will not weaken your immune system for you to get covid, one 15 minute walk a week can boost your mood, Americans were asked things they would give up or their phone instead for a month, and the Time’s Square New Year’s Eve drop will virtual this year!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

