Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.25.2019

6-7am – Ashton Kutcher tweeted that he almost sent out a "really snarky tweet," possibly about ex, Demi Moore, but deleted it. And Jon Cryer says Demi was wrong to claim that she took his virginity. He'd already cashed in that card by the time they met.

PG&E shuts off power to certain areas in Northern California. CEO of an e-cig maker steps down. What's the most stressful thing about going on a vacation with someone you just started dating? A new survey found an answer...

7-8am – Top songs in the country. A painting of Channing Tatum just sold for $6,600 on eBay. We know what you're thinking: "Must be some painting, right?" Well, yeah, it's decent enough. But that wasn't the big selling point. Lenny Kravitz loses an important pair of sunglasses. Another person arrested in death of rapper Mac Miller.

Air travelers have one year for the Clear driver's license or ID. The most popular way to order steaks in this country is well done, according to a new survey. It just beat out medium-rare. A couple from Indiana was just arrested for abandoning their adopted 9-year-old when they moved to Canada in 2013. But they say the girl was actually a 22-year-old dwarf... who was a sociopath that tried to kill them.

8-9am - The Red Hot Chili Peppers did "Just What I Needed" by The Cars in honor of late Ric Ocasek. Check out Renee Zellweger and Sam Smith's version of the Judy Garland classic "Get Happy". Would you buy a Shawn Mendes doll? And what is Screech from 'Saved By the Bell' up to?

San Francisco residents are so fed up with the homeless, here's what they did... Here's another story about a teacher going above and beyond. Dave Chappelle is in town. WalletHub's annual list of the best cities for coffee lovers just came out. People have used beer to flavor ice cream before but they've never used America's best worst beer before.

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts.

