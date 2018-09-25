Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.25.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Asia Argento opens up to the Daily Mail, Julie Chen to be replaced on ‘The View’, Sharon Osbourne talks about sex, and having a well-rounded life!

7-8am – Judge to sentence Bill Cosby for sexual assault, Childish Gambino’s cause of injuries, Fan Bingbing's disappearance shows no one is safe from Beijing, Pete Davidson says he's not sober anymore, Dreamforce is taking over, why one out of five people go to couple counseling, and having a co-worker that commutes more than an hour!

8-9am – Scott Capurro joins the show, Millennials are causing the U.S. divorce rate to plummet, the lady who stole a bible, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

