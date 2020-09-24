Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Hall of Fame Running Back Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears passed away at the age of 77, Buddy from the show ‘Cake Boss’ hand was impaled during a terrible bowling accident, one of Michael Jackson’s cousin took a blood stained Propofol IV from the bedroom where he died and is not auctioning it off, and Emma Stone is married!

6am Alice News Network – Protest happened over the country over the verdict of the death of Breonna Taylor, a new study found that the average American are on security camera most of their life, Vinnie’s daughter is happy to play with the neighborhood kids, and cereal companies are going to the 80’s taste of cereal!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Top interesting facts about celebrities that are true, Brie Larson lends her voice to a mushroom documentary, and the Obama’s are having a hard time in lock down!

7am Alice News Network - Governor Newsroom put out an order to stop the sales of gas powered cars in California, the CDC put out Halloween guidelines, Sarah is having some tech issues, a survey about things that we beat ourselves up for!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on some statements that were made by celebrities and activist about the ruling in the case of Breonna Taylor, H.E.R unveils signature stratocaster with Fender, Radio Head’s Tom Yorke marries an Italian actress Dajana Roncione, and Motorhead is coming out with their own scented candle!

8am Alice News Network – Vinnie gives an update on Von, a quick sports update, half of people are almost done with Christmas shopping, a 29 year old man in Oregon brought his hand gun into a grocery store where he pulled it out to show his friend but then ended up shooting himself, and a man in Boston died from eating to much black licorice!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages and the movie review of ‘The Social Dilemma’ with Hooman and Tommy Igoe!

