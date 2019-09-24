Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.24.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – OPRAH just got over a bad case of pneumonia. Her lung specialist was actually worried, but he was psyched when she got better. GWEN STEFANI didn't even know BLAKE SHELTON existed until "The Voice".

Red Flag warning and what is PG&E doing? A woman in Japan sued her female ex over infidelity . . . for having an affair with their sperm donor

7-8am – Do you miss Game of Thrones? Lindsay Lohan surprised fans with what this time? Nic Cage’s new movie is about a pig? Accident at Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

What became of waterbeds? A mom in England took a page from Vinnie’s mom’s book…she told her eighth-grader that if he didn't stop getting in trouble, she'd go to school with him. Did she follow through? When was your first cup of coffee and do you really need it?

8-9am - Scott Capurro in studio-performing at Hop Dogma in Half Moon Bay Friday, Sept. 27th.

Today and tomorrow are the best days to book a flight for the holidays. Woman reunites with her dog while on vacation after 57 days. Casper the camel attacks woman and how she survives is not pleasant.

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts..

