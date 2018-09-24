Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.24.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – We preview a few new songs, Metallica's 'Black Album' hits historic 500th week on Billboard 200 chart, betting one wrong, and love is hard!

7-8am – Tiger Woods won the game, Bill Cosby to be sentenced for sexual assault, love weight, Valentino Dixon’s murder conviction vacated after 27 years in jail, thanks partly to ‘Golf Digest’ reporting on his case, and which prison is worse for your butt!

8-9am – What Jereme Meeks’ ex-wife is up to, Justin and Hai, Bill Cosby to be sentenced for sexual assault, Kristen Bell announces "Veronica Mars" reboot, your quick sports round up, Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in freezer after exchanging it at Costco, and lady kills gator for eating her horse!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

