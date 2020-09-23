Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.23.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Time Magazine revealed their 100 most influential people, Bill Murray celebrated turning 70, and in Toy Story 4 Keanu Reeves character Duke Caboom is in hot water with the family and company of Evil Knievel for using his persona without their permission!

6am Alice News Network – An update in the Breonna Taylor case, Uncle Ben’s has changed their name to Ben’s Original and got rid of the picture that is on the packaging, and 2020 is officially the year of the breakup!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A new show called ‘I Can See Your Voice’ premieres tonight, Tesla is coming out with a new car that will come with unbelievable speeds, and Michael Jordan has started a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace!

7am Alice News Network - Apple has now released the date when Iphone 12 will be launched, 7 out of 10 people overthink about daily things, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Rolling Stone has come out with a list of the best albums of all time, Post Malone has the most Billboard Award nominations, and Billie Eilish has launched a line of dolls that are modeled after her from her music videos!

8am Alice News Network – It’s National RedHead Day, people are working longer hours while at home due to low productivity, a guy went to a car dealership in Utah to test drive a car but didn’t want to return the car or the car salesman, and there might be life on Venus!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

