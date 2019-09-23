Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.23.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Previously on ‘Big Brother’, all the Emmy winners, man’s elaborate proposal leads to death, and a list of complaints from a man who stayed in somebody else’s house!

7-8am – How the box office did over the weekend, and man gets so wasted he goes to ER but receives a massive bill!

8-9am - College beer fund amounts to over a million dollars, a brand is selling a 'pillow bra' that's designed to prevent 'skin creases and cleavage wrinkles', and the best and worst places to retire!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

