Download, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie, Full Show

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A listener sends in a wonderful email that brings back memories for Sarah and Vinnie, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the first women to lie in repose at the Capitol and Supreme Court, and Ellen DeGeneres gives a whole monologue about the issues going on at her show!

6am Alice News Network – A man has a $2 million bond against him for leaving a bomb at a courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska, and the most common things searched on Google in each state!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – ‘The Go Big Show’ is an extreme talent show competition that is making headlines, the 2020 Emmy’s only got 6.1 million viewers, Schmidt's Creek is going to Comedy Central and the final season will be on Netflix, the movie ‘Friday the 13th’ is going to premiere in theaters, 52% of people watched the Netflix movie ‘Cuties’ only due to the recent controversy, and a table read of Friends is going to happen but with an all-black cast!

7am Alice News Network - An update on what’s going on in sports, a quarter of Americans say they will still take their kids trick or treating this year, and fast food items that came out the year you were born!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Amiee had announced her debut album, Jack Osbourne’s three year old daughter has covid-19, The Killers did a half time performance during the Raider game, and Marilyn Manson has stopped drinking absinthe!

8am Alice News Network – Glass coffee tables are a death trap, some fast facts, and Gucci is selling a pair of denim jean overalls with grass stains on them for $1,400!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

