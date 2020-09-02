Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.2.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Blaine is starting his balloon stunt, Joe Exotic from Tiger King is coming out with his own underwear line, a documentary about Robin Williams health before he died is out, Forbes considers Tyler Perry a billionaire and he is the first black person who owns a studio, and Joe Biden is using lawn signs on the video game Animal Crossing!

6am Alice News Network – Congress is having a hard time getting bills done, teens across the country are doing a Tik Tok challenge where they take a lot of Benadryl which resulted in someone dying, and two pilots confirm that there was a man flying in a jet pack near LAX!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is having some tech issues, Gisele Bundchen blew up over how Bill Belichick’s treatment of Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes got his Super bowl king and then got engaged to his longtime girlfriend!

7am Alice News Network - Vinnie tries to explain what the names of the fires mean, and a survey about people who think a phone call is a pass time!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on David Blaine being up in the air with balloons, Kanye West said that he has spent more than $50 million dollars on his Sunday Service in a course of a year, Akon gives an update on his city that costs $6 billion dollars, Devo’s lead singer Mark Mothersbaugh reveals how hard it was for him to cover from covid, and 64% of professional musicians say they want to quit due to covid!

8am Alice News Network – Some good of handling the covid-19, the Philadelphia mayor was caught eating indoors and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in hot water for getting her hair done inside with no mask, UFO sightings are up 50% this year, and a new survey says Americans are cooking way more due to the pandemic, and food delivery has skyrocketed more than 60% but a lot of people are having problems!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

