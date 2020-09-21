Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.21.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87, Jeopardy may have cheated a person out of the correct answer, the Big Brother recap, and if Tom Hardy will be the next James Bond!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie gives an update on his stolen car, a survey looks at cars that get the most speeding tickets, and the fires in California are not out yet!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The virtual Emmy’s were last night with the big winner being ‘Schitt’s Creek’, and SNL’s full cast is coming back with their full cast, and JIm Carrey is going to play Joe Biden on SNL!

7am Alice News Network - A lot of 49ers players got hurt against their game with the Jets, a new study found that people are happier when they spend time with their friends than their families, and a website called mole will help you spy on things!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West now thinks that Taylor Swift wants help from him, Kim Kardashian is thinking about divorcing him over his views as of lately, Dr. Dre ex-wife says she co-owns all of his stuff, and Smashing Pumpkins have a new album out!

8am Alice News Network – Some fast facts, 4 people in Chico just robbed a house then ran into cops at the donut shop where they were caught, putting your mask on your rearview mirror is a bad idea, the majority of teenagers say online school is worse than in person school, and people are already decorating for Christmas!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment