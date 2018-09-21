Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.21.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Previously on ‘Big Brother’, Kanye West went after Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford, your football weekend, Salesforce’s big event, what people are using the !

7-8am – The best trilogies of all time, the most influential people, Beyoncé’s former drummer claims singer molested her with ‘Dark Magic’ and ‘Extreme Witchcraft’, ways to live a longer happier life, a few fast facts, when spiders peak, ‘the ‘Golden Goose’ here is anyone who would consider paying $530 for these glorified poverty sneakers’!

8-9am – California Gov. Jerry Brown blocks later school start time mandate, how many people like the fall weather, making changes to your life to live life longer, and the sexiest costumes now!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

