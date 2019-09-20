Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.20.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Tekashi 69’s snitching adventures, Kevin Hart is on the mend, Justin Trudeau doesn’t know how many images of black/brown face are out there, the new iPhone is coming out today, and passenger shaming!

7-8am – Bikers buy lemonade from nurse’s daughter, man’s penis rots after trying to enhance size of it, Les paul hall of fame, 5pm eastern is time that most of the world is asleep, and a few fast facts!

8-9am - Lesley Nicol joins the program, and Frank Somerville got jacked!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment