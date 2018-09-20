Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.20.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Juelz Ventura Breaks Guinness World Record for “Longest Duration Twerking” at Crazy Horse 3, Downton Abby set for 2019, DC Black Label, Ashton Kutcher hit some kid on a scooter, and Dreamforce San Francisco!

7-8am – Drake, our boy from America’s Got Talent, did not win, Maroon 5 rumored to star in the half time show for the next Superbowl, the Weeknd and Daft being sued for allegedly ripping off music to produce for their hit ‘Starboy’, and the average amount people tip!

8-9am – Ticketmaster allegedly has its own secret scalping program, ‘pimples are in’ – the rise of the acne positivity movement, and things people do before and after sexy time!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and it’s a movie review with the Triple John Team: ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’!

