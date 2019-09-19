Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.19.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Possibly a new American Idol show in the making, the best character on HBO, US students plan to skip school Friday to fight climate 'emergency', Iowa State fan beer sign raises money for charity, boyfriend angry “Don’t Eat My Chocolate”, and Florida couple has sex in police cruiser after being busted for drunk driving on bicycles!

7-8am – David Lee Roth takes credit for Van Halen success, Tekashi 69 is due for court(snitching), Justin Trudeau brown-face scandal, Nebraska woman starts apartment fire while burning love letters, and male sex dolls become more popular!

8-9am - Comedian Scott Capurro joins the program, more plastic being banned, and a man divorced his wife to her surprise!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Corey movie review!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment