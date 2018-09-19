Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 9.19.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Julie Chen leaves the talk, your farts are coming out of your mouth, and lawn mowing parents!

7-8am – Drake files extortion lawsuit accusing Instagram model of faking pregnancy, Justin Bieber sings publicly to Hailey Baldwin, lawyers for the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault say they want an FBI investigation before a Senate hearing, a man reunites with his car, and a new anti-bullying service!

8-9am – Scott Capurro joins the show, revisiting the GLAAD awards, cheating to win prizes, rubbing fruits on your butt!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!